Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $216.23 Million Stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,859 shares during the quarter. Nice comprises 3.3% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Nice were worth $216,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,098,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nice by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nice by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $161.62 on Friday. Nice has a one year low of $137.19 and a one year high of $200.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.26 and a 200-day moving average of $160.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

