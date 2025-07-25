Phoenix Financial Ltd. Buys New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,787,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,973,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned 1.59% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $42.16 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

