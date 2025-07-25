Phoenix Financial Ltd. Buys New Position in Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,157,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Odysight.ai as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odysight.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Odysight.ai

In other news, major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $45,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 715,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,090.60. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Odysight.ai Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODYS opened at $4.55 on Friday. Odysight.ai Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Odysight.ai had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 220.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Odysight.ai in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Odysight.ai Profile

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

