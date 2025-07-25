Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

