Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,590 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,468,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,716 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.86.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

