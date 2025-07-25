PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 489,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

