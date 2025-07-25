PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stake Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 9,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 329,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,795.70. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.2%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 136.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PFLT. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Maxim Group set a $11.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

