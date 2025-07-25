PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,047,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987,935 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up about 4.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,739,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

PDD Price Performance

PDD opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.43. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

