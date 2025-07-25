PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £130.05 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAYGet Free Report) insider Rob Harding bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £130.05 ($175.67).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 23rd, Rob Harding bought 15 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 822 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £123.30 ($166.55).
  • On Thursday, May 22nd, Rob Harding bought 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($9.14) per share, for a total transaction of £121.86 ($164.61).

PayPoint Stock Performance

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 749.56 ($10.13) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 767.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 697.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($11.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PayPoint (LON:PAYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. PayPoint had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 30.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 EPS for the current year.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

