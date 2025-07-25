Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 20,236.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after acquiring an additional 694,651 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Paychex by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,746,000 after acquiring an additional 628,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,215,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,519,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,054,000 after buying an additional 460,295 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 0.8%

PAYX stock opened at $146.40 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.07 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

