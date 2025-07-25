Panview Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Panview Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,882 shares during the period. AppLovin comprises approximately 26.3% of Panview Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Panview Capital Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $69,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 117,664.4% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,885 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AppLovin by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,725,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,027 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $4,109,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,394,083. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of APP opened at $359.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.55. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.