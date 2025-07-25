Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 1.7% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $67.66 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $69.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

