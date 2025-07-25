Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 513,112 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 513,112 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $507,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,681 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,961,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 422,459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.10.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.