Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4,207.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597,272 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $104,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 83.9% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 668.6% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

