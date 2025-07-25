Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4,673.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478,708 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Pinterest worth $78,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pinterest by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 79,306 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $735,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 105,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $1,014,005.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $410,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 390,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,923,406.40. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,400,528 shares of company stock worth $47,728,893. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

