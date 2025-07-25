Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6,237.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $466,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,850,000 after buying an additional 1,699,713 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,727,000 after buying an additional 489,916 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 463,579 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 435,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,472,000 after buying an additional 406,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $340.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.50.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.46.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

