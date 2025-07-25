Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,641,544 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,889,393 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $193,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Halliburton Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.
Halliburton Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
