Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,358,552 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $75,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $3,332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 522,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

