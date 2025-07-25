Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,312,024 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9,725.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312,024 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Hormel Foods worth $72,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

