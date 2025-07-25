Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,251,616 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4,203.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251,616 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $259,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Newmont by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.49.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

