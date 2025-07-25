Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 449,648 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 6,769.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $70,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,570 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 152,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19,737.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 74,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 3,106 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $550,196.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,262.34. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Price Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.64 and its 200 day moving average is $174.96. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $125.21 and a one year high of $216.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens cut WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

