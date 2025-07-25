Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,444,018 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 8,540.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,472,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444,018 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of GlobalFoundries worth $91,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,096,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,153 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,298,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,912,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,091,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,778,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Argus started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

GlobalFoundries Trading Down 2.2%

GFS stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -115.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

