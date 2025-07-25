Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,872,571 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5,379.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872,571 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of Aptiv worth $113,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of APTV opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.