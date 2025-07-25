PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

