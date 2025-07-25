Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.
About Oxford Lane Capital
