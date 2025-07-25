Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

OTIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

