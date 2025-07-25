Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.013. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.6 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.29 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 63.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.