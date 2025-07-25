Orin Green Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $287.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $288.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

