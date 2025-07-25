One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,129,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in eBay by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 52,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in eBay by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,118 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in eBay by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,412 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,611 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,222 shares of company stock worth $25,143,522. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

