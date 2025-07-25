One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,323 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in American International Group by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

