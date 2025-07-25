Oak Thistle LLC Takes $824,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after buying an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after buying an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $208,045.84. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,400,528 shares of company stock worth $47,728,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

