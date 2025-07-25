Oak Thistle LLC Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Mehmood Khan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.33 per share, with a total value of $301,320.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,819.32. The trade was a 662.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IFF opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

