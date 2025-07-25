Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.45.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

