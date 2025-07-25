Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.46. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.48 and a twelve month high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on THG shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

