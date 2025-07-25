Oak Thistle LLC Invests $723,000 in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SNX opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.28. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $146.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,130. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock worth $9,322,884 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.