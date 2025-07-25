Oak Thistle LLC Invests $441,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 37.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 88.0% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.