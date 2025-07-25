Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 65,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,279.62. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,702,833.92. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,208,340 shares of company stock valued at $439,997,456 in the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $396.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.06.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

