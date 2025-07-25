Oak Thistle LLC Has $888,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. TD Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

