Oak Thistle LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,941 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ciena by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ciena by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,301,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $187,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,056.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $559,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,770,552.11. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,811 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

