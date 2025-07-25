Oak Thistle LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 168.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,326,000 after buying an additional 219,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after buying an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after buying an additional 296,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $409,087,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,677,000 after buying an additional 353,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $196.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

