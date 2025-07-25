Oak Thistle LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.32%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.28.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

