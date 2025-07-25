Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $210.86 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $212.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

