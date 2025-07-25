Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 5,678 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,678 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $80.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $388,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,811.26. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

