Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 193.5% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 74.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 210,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutanix Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NTNX opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.67. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,205,661.10. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,740. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
