Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 193.5% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 74.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 210,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NTNX opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.67. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,205,661.10. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,740. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

