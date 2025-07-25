Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $278.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.91. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $288.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

