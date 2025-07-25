Nicholas Wealth LLC. Sells 400 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $531.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

