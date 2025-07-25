Nicholas Wealth LLC. Invests $1.11 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 23.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,476.94. This represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $31,078,330.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,142.27. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,696,644 shares of company stock valued at $218,696,575. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $113.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

