Nicholas Wealth LLC. Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

