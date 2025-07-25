Nicholas Wealth LLC. Buys Shares of 85,372 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after buying an additional 1,121,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,950.42. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

