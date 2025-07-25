Nicholas Wealth LLC. Buys 2,594 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $154.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $155.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.